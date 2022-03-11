ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Every year spring breakers arrive at beach destinations all across the United States. But, if you’re looking for a getaway closer to home yourbasin.com has the best destinations in West Texas.

Rising fuel costs, coupled with the hunger for a post pandemic getaway, may have you questioning whether it would be smart to travel this spring break. So, we compiled a list of destinations that range from mountain landscapes and ghost towns to an oasis in the middle of the desert for you to visit this spring break or for you to add to your bucket list.

Monahans Sandhills

Monahans Sandhills is an ocean of sand located about 30 minutes west of Odessa on I-20. If you’re planning a day trip, this would be a perfect spot to give your kids the go ahead to run wild. Bring some sunscreen, water and sleds. Yes, you read that right, sleds. You can rent them or bring them; but have them ready for sledding down the dunes. The park is set up for dune exploration with a visitor center where you can learn about the history of the dunes and the plant and animal life there.

There are also campsites and, if you have horses, you can bring them and ride through the 800 acre equestrian area. Bring a picnic and spend the day exploring on foot or horse­back or rent the group hall and pavilion for your next group event.

After you’ve spent your day exploring the natural beauty of the sandhills, stop by the various restaurants in Monahans and cool off with a nice drink and meal at Bennigans or PJ’s Coffee for a honey macadamia coffee pick me up.

West of the Pecos Museum

Located in the restored 19th century Orient Hotel in Pecos (about an hour west of Odessa) complete with the old saloon, the West of the Pecos Museum houses original memorabilia and artifacts from an era long ago.

The West of the Pecos Museum is a historically recognized landmark in Texas that opened in 1963. It’s composed of two parts: a saloon built in 1896 and a hotel that was added in 1904. Today the museum offers three full floors with more than 50 rooms of exhibits that include artifacts, history, and West Texas lore. All exhibits are available as a self-paced walking tour or as a guided tour. The original saloon is on the ground floor; you should start your visit there. Bring a camera!

You’ll also find that Pecos hosts an assortment of restaurants and shopping including Pody’s BBQ which has been featured in Texas Monthly as one of the THE 50 BEST BBQ JOINTS . . . IN THE WORLD!. The King Shark is a taste of the sea in the dessert with Mexican seafood dishes that are sure to tantalize and spice up your day. Or, if Italian food is what you’re after, try Artis Italian Restaurant which boasts a homestyle Italian menu and desserts. Shopping includes various unique boutiques like McKinney’s Outfitters, The Blooming Cactus and Pick of the Litter, Uniques to Antiques.

Balmorhea State Park

Balmorhea State Park is located just a few minutes west of Pecos and is a “cool oasis in the high desert”. The pool is crystal-clear and one of the world’s largest spring-fed swimming pools. Swim, scuba or skin dive, camp, geocache, study nature and bird watch. Explore the restored cienegas (desert wetlands), home to endangered fish and other wildlife.

The park has picnic sites, an outdoor sports area and a playground. Rent the group hall for your next family gathering.

The pool is open daily; swimmers pay only the park entry fee. No lifeguard is on duty.

Swimmers younger than 15 must be supervised at all times by a parent, legal guardian, or other responsible adult over the age of 17. Pets are not allowed in the fenced pool area.

More than 15 million gallons of water flow through the pool each day, gushing from the San Solomon Springs. The pool is up to 25 feet deep, covers 1.3 acres, and holds 3.5 million gallons of water. The water temperature stays at 72 to 76 degrees year-round.

Lake Balmorhea

Lake Balmorhea (or Balmorhea Lake as it is known to the locals) a shallow reservoir with large rocks near the dam, cobble on the southwest side, and sago pondweed and bulrushes on the north and west sides. Some terrestrial vegetation grows on the shore as the water recedes in the summer. This vegetation is flooded during the winter months as the lake refills. There are three groups of fish habitat structures installed at this lake. Bass, trout and other variations of freshwater fish can be found at this lake.

The park has undergone recent upgrades with picnic tables and camp sites available on a first come first serve basis. Plan for fishing, swimming and boating (weather permitting).

The town of Balmorhea is small; but you can find restaurants and grocery stores not too far from the lake if you want to make this a day trip.

Davis Mountains State Park

High in the mountains of West Texas you will find a beautiful and historic park. Explore Davis Mountains State Park’s miles of trails, stay up late to marvel at the night sky, learn about the history of the park and nearby frontier fort. It’s worth the drive!

Davis Mountains State Park offers a unique and remote destination for all sorts of adventures. Here you can hike, backpack, mountain bike or ride your own horse, take a scenic drive through the mountains, go camping, stargaze, geocache and study nature. Stay at one of our campsites or at Indian Lodge, a historic 39-room motel in the park, which has a restaurant, swimming pool (for Lodge guests only) and meeting rooms. Rent the group picnic area for your next gathering.

Hike or mountain bike the trails. The 4.5-mile Skyline Drive Trail meanders up and down mountain ridges and valleys. The 1.75-mile CCC trail connects with a trail to the Fort Davis National Historic Site. Check out the interactive trails map for more information.

Bring your horse for the day or for an overnight stay at Limpia Canyon Primitive Area. The 11 miles of trails take riders from 4,900 feet high at Limpia Creek to over 5,700 feet high at a scenic overlook. Cross rugged terrain and enjoy views of the Davis Mountains. To camp, choose from one of six equestrian or six primitive campsites in this area. Non-potable water is available at the staging area and at the high point in the trail.

McDonald Observatory

McDonald Observatory is accessible to the public Tuesday – Saturday 12-5 pm, and is closed on Sunday and Monday. All visitors must check in at the Frank N Bash Visitor Center. Check the calendar for available program passes, which are subject to capacity limits. On select nights throughout the year, the Visitors Center offers special viewing programs on our large research telescopes. These programs have limited capacity and offer amazing views in an intimate and historic setting.

The Visitors Center operates a set of specially filtered telescopes equipped with cameras that allow us to bring live, safe views of the Sun into our theater. Knowledgeable guides present history of the Sun, its formation, and what we expect the Sun to do over the next 5-6 billion years. Your guide directs the telescope to view the Sun and various surface features. On not so clear days, video and stills are used. This is typically a 45-50 minute program.

Guadalupe Mountains National Park

Guadalupe Mountains National Park includes 86,416 acres in west Texas, just south of the New Mexico state line and north of U.S. Highway 62/180. The Guadalupe Mountains rise more than 3,000 feet above the arid Chihuahuan Desert that surrounds them. El Capitan, the park’s most striking feature, is a 1,000-foot-high limestone cliff. Nearby Guadalupe Peak, 8,751 feet above sea level, is the highest point in Texas.

Guadalupe Mountains has three developed campgrounds open year round which are open to tent or vehicle camping (RVs, etc.) one of which can only be used by groups with horses. All campsites in the Pine Springs and Dog Canyon Campgrounds can be reserved up to six months in advance through recreation.gov.

While you’re at the park, you can hike the trails in the Guadalupes, take beautiful scenic drives, backpack through the Guadalupes, discover the best spots in the park to spot birds, go stargazing and be on the lookout for the various wildlife in the area.

Tri-County Triangle

Take a trip through the historic county seats of the Big Bend region and get a feel of the unique experiences West Texas has to offer in the Tri-County Triangle. Alpine, Fort Davis and Marfa are each the county seats for Brewster, Jeff Davis and Presidio Counties respectively. Besides their beautiful courthouses each town offers local attractions and plenty of charm. The drives alone from one town to the next offer scenic views for miles and are perfect day trips to take in one or two sites in each town and get back to Alpine for an evening of fun!

Alpine

Start your day off right with breakfast at Magoo’s Place or Judy’s Bread and Breakfast and Spicewood Restaurant for dinner and then go wherever your heart takes you from there!

Alpine to Fort Davis- 27 miles

Along the way…

Fort Davis Attractions

Fort Davis to Marfa- 21 miles

Along the way…

You will see lots of greenhouses that are home to Village Farm tomatoes.

If you want to get off the main road you can visit Chateau Wright Winery and Alta Marfa Winery. Chateau Wright offers tasting. Get the current schedule on their website.

Marfa Attractions

Hotel Paisano is the iconic hotel where the cast and crew stayed while filming the movie “Giant” in 1955. Now visitors can see movie memorabilia in the “Giant” room where the movie plays continuously.

Chianti Foundation is the internationally known contemporary art museum.

Marfa and Presidio County Museum shows how Marfa and the surrounding area came to be.

Art is what has put Marfa on the map. Click here for a listing of all the galleries.

Marfa back to Alpine- 26 miles

Along the way

If you time it right and are heading back east at about dusk you can stop at the Marfa Lights Viewing area located 9 miles outside of Marfa on Hwy 90. The famous Marfa Lights have been seen since the 1800’s and there is no explanation of what they are or where they come from. Even if you don’t see the lights, it’s a great spot of stargazing.

Paisano Pass Volcano is located about 9 miles outside of Alpine. Stop at the Big Bend Snapshot located on the left hand side of the road to learn about how the volcano formed this beautiful region.

Back to Alpine

Designated as a Music Friendly City you can find live entertainment nearly every night of the week! Click here to go to the events page to see where to catch a show!

Big Bend National Park

First-time visitors to Big Bend National Park often arrive without a detailed itinerary in mind, and are surprised by the vast size of the park and the many opportunities it offers. Use these suggested itineraries to help make the most out of your trip.

Big Bend is too big to see in a single day, but a great one-day trip to the park might include a trip down the Ross Maxwell Scenic Drive and a visit to the Chisos Basin.

The Ross Maxwell Scenic Drive will give you fantastic views of the Chihuahuan Desert landscape and will lead you to the banks of the Rio Grande. There are scenic overlooks and exhibits along the way, and the short walks to Sam Nail Ranch and Homer Wilson Ranch and a visit to the Castolon Historic District will give you a glimpse into Big Bend’s past.



At the end of the road is a highlight of the trip; a short walk into Santa Elena Canyon—one of Big Bend’s most scenic spots and an easy 1.4 mile round-trip hike.



Visit the forested Chisos Mountains and walk the 0.3-mile Window View Trail to get a feel for the mountain scenery. If time allows you might consider hiking the Window Trail or Lost Mine Trail for a closer look at Big Bend’s mountain landscapes, or enjoy lunch at the only restaurant in the park



The award-winning Fossil Discovery Exhibit located 8 miles north of Panther Junction is another park highlight that could easily fit into a one-day visit.