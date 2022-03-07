MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Spring break is here for Midland Independent School District and this week there are several events taking place to keep families and students busy.

A week’s worth of educational events and activities are taking place across Midland in celebration of Spring Break. We’ve gathered a list of a few places that are keeping the fun going all week long.

Centennial Park Spring Break

Monday – Native plant scavenger hunt from 1 pm to 2 pm

Tuesday – Fitness field day from 1 pm to 3 pm

Wednesday – Incredible edible aquifers from 10:30 am to 11:30 am and Musikgarten from 2 pm to 2:30 pm

Thursday- Movie in the park from 6:30 pm to 9 pm

Friday – Fun Run from 10 am to 12 pm

Details for registration can be found here.

The Museum of the Southwest Think. Make. Spring Break

March 7th – 11th from 10 am – 2 pm, the Museum of the Southwest is offering hourly dome shows, a chalk walk, outdoor activities, and more. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children and free for museum members.

Midland County Public Libraries

​-DIY Planters on Tuesday, March 8th at Centennial Library at 11 am and Downtown Library 2 pm

-Arts and crafts for ages 8+ on Wednesday, March 9th at Centennial Library 4:30 pm and Downtown Library 4:30 pm

-Drop-in Lego day on Thursday, March 10th at Centennial Library at 11 am

-Engineering in Motion at the Downtown Library Thursday, March 10th at 2 pm

-Super Smash Bros Tournament Downtown Library on Friday, March 11th at 3:30 pm

-Family game night Friday, March 11th at Centennial Library 4:30 pm