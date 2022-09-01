ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)In just a couple months there will be a new place in Downtown Odessa to watch the game and enjoy drinks and food.

This new tavern not only provides another option for locals, but it honors the memory of the man who made this business one of his dreams.

Patrick Clay’s Icon Tavern will open at 418 North Grant Avenue. It will highlight some of the most iconic moments in sports, while offering up some good drinks and unique food.

“There are lot of great businesses coming to downtown, and we want to be a part of it,” says co-owner Shawn Rodriguez.

Shawn says he’s opening up this tavern after his little brother, Patrick, had the idea a few years ago.

“Patrick had always talked about the downtown projects that they were doing down here and approached me about it,” says Shawn. “He talked to me about until he was blue in the face, until I decided to help him.”

The two were set on opening up the tavern with their friend and former NFL player Bradley Marquez, until 2020. That’s when Patrick tragically passed away from complications of COVID-19.

Shawn says after his brother’s death. He initially didn’t want to move forward with the project because it was so difficult doing it without him. But he later realized that it had to be finished, and that it was important for his family and Patrick’s friends to have a place where Patrick could be celebrated.

“Having his name up there, that was his dream,” says Shawn. “Now this is a passion for me.”

Patrick Clay’s Icon Tavern will open sometime this October. Shawn says he couldn’t do all this without the help of John Herriage and Copper Key Realty, and designer Anthony Rios with Par II Designs.

There will also be the 3rd annual Patrick Rodriguez Golf Tournament on October 8th at Ratliff Ranch. You’re encouraged to sign up as all proceeds will be donated to local sports teams.

For more on Patrick Clay’s Icon Tavern, check out the video above.