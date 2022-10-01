

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- It’s officially spooky season and while there is no shortage of incredible Halloween displays around the Basin, one Odessa family’s decorations stand out for another reason. Our reporter, Mike Mahoney stopped by the display on Casa Grande Drive to learn more about how the special décor is helping to save lives.

It’s called Skeletons for St. Jude- a nationwide fundraising effort to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital to support children and their families impacted by childhood cancer.

“We have gone through that difficult time with our own family. We have lost loved ones…to cancer. So, knowing we can get involved in this and help out the community and possibly, maybe save one life, it’s a really great opportunity,” said homeowner Heather Quarford.

Quarford’s family began decorating in early September, and said the Nightmare Before Christmas display isn’t finished yet, but that hasn’t stopped the donations from rolling in. So far, the family has raised more than $300.

“The best part is seeing the faces of the kids that come by this, and they’re smiling. Then the families see what (the display) is actually here for and then they’ll start donating. Then they get more involved with St. Jude and they actually want to become a part of it,” Quarford said.

QR codes throughout make donating easy. If you’d like to stop by, the display at 206 Casa Grande Drive will be up all month long.