(KMID/KPEJ)- With over 500,000 visitors every year, Big Bend National Park is one of the most popular places to visit in West Texas.

Big Bend National Park has lots to do for people of all ages.

“With over 100 miles of paved roads, 150 miles of dirt roads, and about 200 miles of hiking trails the park offers nearly limitless opportunities for scenic driving, hiking, camping, backpacking, mountain biking, horseback riding, bird watching, wildlife observation, and stargazing. Additionally, the Rio Grande borders the park for 118 miles providing options for half-day floats to extended excursion by raft, canoe, or kayak,” according to their official website.

While there are currently no reservations required to enter the park, entrance fees do still apply. There is also no current limit to the number of people allowed to enter the park each day.

Entrance Fees:Vehicles: $30 per private vehicle with a passenger capacity of 15 or less.

Motorcycle: $25 per non-commercial motorcycle.

Individuals: $15 per person. Usually used for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Big Bend Annual Pass: $55 per person. Covers entrance fees to Big Bend National Park. Pass is non-transferable.

Vehicle, Motorcycle, and Individual passes are valid for 7 days.

Camping is also available at the park. Here are the camping fees:

Developed Campgrounds: $16 per night ($8 per night with Senior or Access pass)



Campground reservation: Reservations required. Approximately 2/3 of the campsites at Rio Grande Village and Chisos Basin campgrounds are reservable up to 6 months in advance, and 1/3 up to 14 days in advance. Cottonwood Campground campsites are reservable up to 14 days in advance. Reservations may be made at recreation.gov or by calling 1-877-444-6777. Big Bend National Park cannot make reservations.

Backcountry Campsites: Backcountry campsites require a $10 per night backcountry use permit ($5 with a Senior or Access pass), which must be acquired either online at recreation.gov, or in person at either the Panther Junction or Chisos Basin visitor centers during normal business hours. Chisos Basin visitor centers during normal business hours.

While you can take your pets to the park, your visit may be limited for what you will be able to do with your pet. The park website lists the following:

Pets are not allowed on trails, off roads, or on the river. Your pet can only go where your car can go.

Pets are not allowed to go into Mexico at the Boquillas Port of Entry.

Pets need to be on a leash no longer than six feet in length (or in a cage) at all times.

You may not leave your pet unattended in vehicles if it creates a danger to the animal, or if the animal becomes a public nuisance.

If you plan to hike or take a river trip, someone must stay behind with the pet, or you will need to make arrangements with a kennel service. There is no kennel service in the park.

Pet etiquette and park regulations require that you always clean up after your pet and dispose of waste in trash receptacles.

It is highly advised that you don’t let your gas tank in your car get below half in the park. While there are places inside the park to refill, there is no guarantee that they will be open or have gas when you get there.

For more information about the park, or potential plans to visit the park, please visit their website or call.