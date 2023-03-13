ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County Library will be hosting events throughout Spring Break for the whole family.

Monday, March 13 is the Fairy House Craft event from 4:30pm to 6pm

Tuesday, March 14 is the Fairy Party from 4pm to 6pm

Wednesday, March 15 is Mini Golf from 1-5

Thursday, March 16 is Lightsaber Crafting from 4:30pm to 6pm

Friday, March 17 is the Star Wars party from 4pm to 6pm

These events are open to the public and completely free.

For more information, please visit the event calendar on their website.