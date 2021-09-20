Speeding in Odessa has locals concerned

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Speeding has been a constant problem says Odessa residents, and they don’t think that it will get better anytime soon.

According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, more than 9,000 people have died from speeding-related crashes in the U.S since 2019.

This information raises a lot of concern for people we spoke with who live in Odessa, that say speeding happens often especially in local neighborhoods.

Cip Salinaz has lived in several states across the U.S and he told us that Odessa has some of the worst driving he’s ever seen.

“Odessa’s the worst place I’ve seen as far as traffic and the way people drive, people come around you doing a hundred miles an hour. Even in residentials, people drive crazy..it doesn’t matter where it’s at here” says Salinaz

Many people like longtime Odessa resident, Alex Carrasco believe that speeding especially through neighborhoods is caused by the increase in traffic and highway route changes that lead some people into taking residential roads as shortcuts.

“I think it has a lot to do with the amount of people who are actually here there’s a lot of people coming in from different jobs and moving from out of town,” says Carrasco

After speaking with several people who live in Odessa, they hope that with programs like Neighborhood Watch, people who choose to speed through neighborhoods can be held accountable and this issue can go away in the future.

“Maybe neighborhood watch would be pretty effective,” says Tammy Irvine, Odessa resident.