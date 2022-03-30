MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – A scary scene this weekend and into this week as homeowners in a Midland neighborhood said they have a live wire left running across a very active alley way behind their homes. Neighbors said they’re upset and frankly, quite terrified of the sparks that have already ignited right behind their homes.

Michael Trevino lives right on the corner where the live wire sits. He said people constantly cross over it, causing power surges all night long.

“We hear the pops and the lights flicker, and the power surges and you’re like uh oh, somebody ran over the line again, it’s happened so much that we know the sound now,” added Trevino.

He said a couple days later, more power lines, down the block, were also hit, causing power outages throughout the neighborhood, and damage to the inside of homes.

Trevino said Oncor arrived to the area to help place a temporary fix to the down line, but said a garbage truck ran over that fix just Tuesday morning and had sparks fly behind it.

Trevino believed other people who live in Coquina Court are scared of what could happen to anyone that crosses the line.

“My concern is, insurance will cover all that stuff, but my concern is insurance won’t cover a life is something happens out here, you’ve got all these kids out here, people walk their dogs down this alley, so it’s just not safe,” emphasized Trevino.

Trevino said the safety of the neighborhood is more important than the damage that has been done to his and other neighbors’ homes.

“I just wish that they’d hurry up and get it fixed, I mean I can deal with the stuff that we’re having to deal with within the house and the electrical issues, my concern, is that that’s a fatality waiting to happen,” said Trevino.

Other people in the neighborhood said the situation has all been very stressful and that this area of the neighborhood is quite active and needs to be fixed right away.

“So many families and that’s just what’s scary as a mom, and just being in a neighborhood that’s right next to a playground, is just really, it’s really a stressful situation, thinking that anybody could walk over this and get hurt,” said Midland resident Jennifer Carpenter.

Carpenter also said the concern with this time of year being a fire-prone season, makes fixing this problem all the more important.

She added, “it’s just a scary thought, I was kind of nervous to leave the house today because I was like what if, my neighbors house catches on fire? Then it spreads to everybody?”

We have reached out to Oncor for a statement, who said the company is working on this issue as fast as they can and have sent several teams to the area to help. Neighbors said they were out this afternoon placing a better temporary fix before neighbors said they are supposed to return Wednesday morning to fix the issue.