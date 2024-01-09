ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A portion of Grant Avenue will be closing beginning on Wednesday, as crews work on removing and replacing a section of curb, gutter, and sidewalk near 1301 N. Grant.

According to a post by the city, the southbound right lane will be closed between 12th Street and 15th Street. Work is expected to take up to two weeks to complete.

Drivers are being asked to follow all traffic control devices, find alternate routes, and expect delays during this time. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the City of Odessa Engineering Department at 432-335-3244.