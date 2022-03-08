RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The race for Texas Senate District 27’s Democratic nomination represents an absolute shattering of the glass ceiling as two women will face off for the position in a runoff election.

Morgan LaMantia and Sara Stapleton-Barrera received the highest vote totals in the March 1 Texas Primary Election, however, neither received over 50 percent, forcing the race to a runoff. Both are attempting to become the Democratic nominee for Texas Senate District 27.

This position has been held by Eddie Lucio Jr. since 1991 but Lucio announced he would not be running for reelection, prompting several candidates to campaign for the position.

Stapleton previously ran for this seat in 2020 and forced Lucio to a runoff in the Democratic primary. She fell short of Lucio by seven percent of the vote total.

Both LaMantia and Stapelton are thrilled to have gotten this far in the campaign. Moreover, both candidates are excited that a woman will have a big chance to represent South Texas.

“I think it’s about time but also it’s going to be a great role model for women in District 27 to see that if they have dreams they can go accomplish them,” said LaMantia.

Stapleton added that she was approached by multiple women after her last campaign who told her she inspired them to also run for office.

“The most validating thing about running in 2020 was afterward so many young women came up to me and said I was an underdog and because they got as close as I did they decided to run for mayor, city council, and other positions,” said Stapleton.

LaMantia applauded women like Ann Richards, former Texas Governor, and Blanca Vela, former mayor of Brownsville, for paving the way for female politicians to win elections in statewide and local races.

Stapleton added that women’s rise in politics has been a gradual movement as each new generation begins to treat women at a more equal level to men than the last.

“It wasn’t an all of a sudden thing where we all were equal. It was a piece by piece fight that took all women chiseling away at this thing,” said Stapleton. “In generations before us, it was harder for women to speak out and there was more pressure to conform but we’ve moved far beyond that and it’s a beautiful thing”

LaMantia stated that women have to work twice as harder to accomplish their goals so that they can get the same respect as their male counterparts.

“It’s like in every other industry, women have to work twice as hard to get the same trust and respect that men automatically give each other,” said LaMantia. “When we work harder and we prove ourselves then we are going to demand that respect going forward.”

Even though both candidates are running as Democrats, the same party as Eddie Lucio Jr., they both plan to introduce change to District 27 and don’t see themselves as traditional politicians.

“[Lucio] put down a very strong foundation but I’m my own person and there are some changes that do need to happen,” said LaMantia. “We need to change our medical field, our education funding, we need to change how other people see our southern border.”

“[Lucio’s] ways were obsolete, biased, and not serving the people in South Texas. He was serving himself. I plan to be the opposite of [Lucio] and not make a bunch of money for myself off the position, and be there for the people.”

As far as advice for women interested in seeking political offices, Stapleton recommends they “be bold” even when they are told they don’t belong. LaMantia, meanwhile, recommends women find what they are passionate about and stick to their platform.

The runoff election will take place on Tuesday, May 24. Whoever wins that election will take on Republican candidate Adam Hinojosa.

To learn more about Stapleton’s platform, visit here. To learn more about LaMantia’s platform, visit here.

ValleyCentral will highlight two female Republican candidates headed to runoff for Texas’s 28th Congressional District in a future story on the same topic.