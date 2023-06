ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested George Michael Turner, 40, on an arrest warrant out of Dillon, South Carolina earlier today, according to Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

Turner was charged with murder and has been taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Sunday evening.

No further information has been released at this time.