ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa man with a history of family violence is behind bars after police said he attacked his mom. Amron Robinson, 25, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence.

According to an arrest affidavit, on March 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the 700 block of E Pearl Street to investigate a family disturbance. At the scene, investigators met with a woman who said her son, identified as Robinson, had punched her after she told him he needed to “get off drugs and clean up his act”. Officers said the victim had visible injuries from the assault.

Investigators discovered Robinson had been convicted of a similar assault in 2015, due to his history of similar crimes, an arrest warrant was issued late that day. Robinson was taken into custody on April 7 and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon on a $15,000 bond.

According to jail records, Robinson has been arrested multiple times since 2014 for crimes such as Public Intoxication, Theft, Burglary, Family Violence, Trespassing, and Parole Violation.