MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Justin Painter, the son of the late Sheriff Gary Painter, has announced he will run for Midland County Sheriff in 2024. Gary was a lawman for more than 50 years and served as Sheriff for more than 34 years; he passed that passion on to his son, who has also been a dedicated law enforcement officer for years.

In 2022, Justin was honored as Officer of the Year while working for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and currently works as an officer for Midland ISD.

“Over the past several years I have been contacted by members of law enforcement, the community, and many friends regarding running for Midland County Sheriff. During that time, I contemplated the idea and after speaking with these numerous people and my family, my mother gave me the best advice. Mom said to ‘pray about it’. I spent time speaking with my dad and God and I am remembering the following verse: Isaiah 6:8, “I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us? ‘Then I said, Here I am, send me,” he wrote in a social media post.

Justin said there are “many issues” that need to be addressed in the county, including an increase in oilfield related theft, illegal drugs, and human trafficking.

“The Midland County Sheriff’s Office needs leadership from a lawman like me to fight these issues, and with the help of the community, we can accomplish this,” he said.

Justin is inviting the community to take part in his formal announcement which will take place at 10:00 a.m. on September 6 in the conference center at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel located at 117 W Wall Street.

Current Sheriff David Criner, as well as former MCSO Chief Deputy Rory McKinney, have also announced they will run in the Republican Primary next March. The general election is set for November 5, 2024.