ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he assaulted his mother late last month. Tommy Trevino, 44, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence.

According to court documents, on August 27, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an apartment building on E Monahans Street to investigate a disturbance after a woman called 911 and said she had been injured by her son. At the scene, officers met with the woman who had injuries to her leg.

The victim told police that Trevino was supposed to pick her up, but failed to do so, and she was forced to walk home. When she arrived, she and Trevino began arguing because he asked her for cigarettes, but she refused because she was upset that he had neglected to pick her up. She said she walked away from Trevino, but he followed and pushed her down the hall where she hit cut leg on some containers.

Trevino stated that he was the one who was assaulted, but officers stated that he could not keep his story straight. Trevino was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon on a $5,000 bond.