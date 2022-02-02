BIG SPRING, Texas — This winter storm is creeping in faster than most of West Texas is ready for and after last years storm, people are looking to be more prepared. Now stores all over the Permian Basin are selling out left and right of essentials to keep homes warm during the cold weather.

Stores like Harris Lumber and Hardware are running out of important items for snow preparation, including personal heaters and salt for icy roads.

Steve Herren, the owner of Harris Lumber and Hardware, says last years storm was an anomaly. He adds, “It was just one of them situations, where it was so long, everybody panicked about that.”

Now his store is experiencing the panic buy throughout the area.

Herren says, “We just had a big run of our salt and our heaters and everything, and pretty much cleaned us out of what we have. And hoping to get some more inventory back in on Friday.”

He adds that Texans don’t typically expect cold weather but now, it’s the first thing on their minds.

“You know out in West Texas, the way the weather changes, they don’t think about it and here it hits cold and they have to get out there and come grab it right quick, so it makes it pretty bust all at one time,” says Herren.

Now, people in the community are thinking back to the February Freeze of last year, and the idea that this could possibly happen again, puts a sense of panic back in their minds.

“We don’t want to happen what happened last freeze, so yeah just coming in to get some heating and insulating our pipes and so fourth,” says Big Spring resident Ismael Paredez.

Herren also says this sense of urgency won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

“I think maybe this week of cold weather it will get everybody motivated to maybe get some back up and have some inventory so they’ll be ready to take home one if we get bad weather again,” adds Herren.

Hopefully, you are already prepared for the incoming weather, but in the off chance that you aren’t, make sure you head to your local stores to grab any supplies you may need before they run out.