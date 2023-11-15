For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Sunnier skies will ensue across West Texas today, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips still expects a mix of passing mid-to-upper level clouds. Most will be free from rain as temperatures will rise back up close to normal in the 60’s, 70’s, and low 80’s. Southerly winds will subtly switch a little bit from the west, especially in The Trans Pecos where drier air will seep in. Unsettled weather in eastern Texas, combining with a frontal boundary that will form to the northeast of The Basin, will lead to warmer, windier, and drier conditions in the region ahead as skies will be mostly clear from clouds.