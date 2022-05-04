For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Morning temperatures in the mid 60’s and lower 70’s will rise back above normal this afternoon across West Texas, primarily reaching the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Gusty conditions, low-level moisture and some building clouds may eventually lead into some rainfall in the form of strong to severe storms. However, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects drier weather tomorrow.