ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Crews with the City of Odessa will be replacing a water valve Saturday, causing some residents to experience low water pressure.
According to a post by the City of Odessa, notices in the following areas were notified on Friday, September 15th of the water pressure change:
- 2100-2404 Blocks of Nabors
- 1700 Block of Nabors
- 1700 Block of Royalty
- 1400 Block of Nabors
- 1400 Block of Royalty
- 1700 Block of Glenwood
- 2100 Block of Glenwood
- 2201 E 21st
- 2000 Block of Doran
- Odessa Christian SchoolBonham Middle School
No further information regarding the work was provided.