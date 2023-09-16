ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Crews with the City of Odessa will be replacing a water valve Saturday, causing some residents to experience low water pressure.

According to a post by the City of Odessa, notices in the following areas were notified on Friday, September 15th of the water pressure change:

2100-2404 Blocks of Nabors

1700 Block of Nabors

1700 Block of Royalty

1400 Block of Nabors

1400 Block of Royalty

1700 Block of Glenwood

2100 Block of Glenwood

2201 E 21st

2000 Block of Doran

Odessa Christian SchoolBonham Middle School

No further information regarding the work was provided.