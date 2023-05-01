For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Despite some increase in clouds approaching southwest of The Basin, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects most areas to be not only rainfree, but also pretty warm. As temperatures rise into the high 70’s, 80’s, and lower 90’s, easterly winds will rise as well. While rain will mostly elude the region today, an approaching frontal boundary from the north, combined with more moisture approaching from the southeast, may form a few isolated thunderstorms tomorrow. However, warm air will persist.