BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Residents in the Village of the Spring and the surrounding area are currently without water service due to a broken service line, according to a release from the Public Works Director.

Crews are working to repair the line currently, but residents should expect little to no water pressure.

If you have any questions, please contact the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director, at 432-264-2501.