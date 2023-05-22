MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County Public Libraries’ newest traveling exhibit will start showcasing STEM concepts to visitors aged 2 to 10 on Tuesday, May 30th at the Centennial Library.

Produced by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum with Build-a-Bear Workshop, “Some Assembly Required” is a 1,200 square foot display designed to cultivate social-emotional and academic skills.

Visitors will be able to engage in fun, challenging activities that help foster the development of key social-emotional skills and highlight Build-a-Bear Workshop’s core values of achieve, collaborate, celebrate, give, learn, and embrace.

Interactive stations throughout the exhibit introduce STEM concepts and encourage children to tinker, invent, and solve problems. The exhibit invites children and families to construct a bridge, form a band, plant a community garden, and participate in other experiences which feature storytelling, coding/logic, construction activities, mechanical concepts, music, visual communications, design, agricultural sustainability, and diversity.

The exhibit will be on view through September 9th and is free and open to the public.