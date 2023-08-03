HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- It’s been 20 years since William Arlin Bynum went missing, but that hasn’t stopped Howard County Crime Stoppers from continuing the search. Now, on such a somber anniversary, the group is again asking for the community’s help to find Bynum, who went missing in August of 2003.

“You may have the missing link that would bring Arlin home to his family. You may be the person who can bring closure to his family. It’s been 20 years! Help bring Arlin home to his mother,” Crime Stoppers said in a social media post.

Bynum was last seen around 2:00 a.m. at the San Frasciscan Bar and Grill at Third Street and Runnels Street on August 15, 2003. He reportedly left the bar with another man who has not been identified.

Family members said his disappearance was “uncharacteristic” and that he had a lunch appointment with his brother planned for later that same day. He has not used his debit or credit cards or his cell phone since he went missing.

Anyone with information, no matter how small you think the tip may be, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477 and reference case number 20303930. Your tip could be worth a cash reward.