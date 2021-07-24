Solstice Live Music Festival in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Live music, food trucks, and more! Families came out to take part in the Solstice Live Music Festival.

Local vendors told us that they’re happy to see the community enjoy this weekend’s event.

“We’re basically in our minds doing Coachella in Odessa anything that’s fun and glittery and has a lot of people we love all that.” Said Chelsea Waters, Glitz Hair Studio

Not even 100-degree heat could keep the community from coming out and enjoying the festivities.

The Solstice Live Musical Festival gave locals a chance to get out and enjoy performances from artists across West Texas and support local vendors in the Basin.

Local bands like The Band Big Spring and A Thousand Horses were in attendance and they told us what it means to have the community’s support.

“We’re just happy to be here and happy that everyone hung out in the heat with us,” says members of The Band Big Spring.

For more information on events like this one, check out the City of Odessa Facebook page.