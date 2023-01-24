ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A suspect accused of breaking into vehicles was arrested this week after a social media tip helped identify him. Anthony Duran, 18, has been charged with Burglary of Vehicles and Attempted Burglary of Vehicles.

According to an affidavit, on January 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home on Mesa Street to investigate a break-in. A victim provided investigators with video showing an unknown man opening the door of her Chevrolet Suburban and rummaging around; the suspect then tried to open a second vehicle parked in the driveway but was unsuccessful.

Soon after the break-in, the victim posted images of the suspect to social media and received a tip pointing at Duran. The victim told investigators that she located Duran on social media and found and photo of him wearing the same hoodie worn by the suspect caught on camera.

Duran was taken into custody on January 22 and was later released on a combined $2,000 bond.

Because of an increase in vehicle burglaries, the Odessa Police Department is asking drivers to take precautions when exiting a vehicle: park in a well-lit area when possible, remove all valuables from your car, and lock your doors.