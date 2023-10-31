MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The name of the store is Concrete Gallery, and there’s a unique meaning behind the name. Concrete, for the business itself to last the test of time and gallery, as a way to display the sneaker and urban culture.

Ejay Cartier, the mastermind behind the storefront, made the jump to the Tall City from El Paso to open up his store. He made that leap when he was only 20 years old and said the risk was worth it.

“I knew that if I wanted to be successful I had to sacrifice something and coming out of my hometown it’s like I had to make a way to, you know, get what I wanted at the end of the day. Like a store in this case. I realized I had to put a store where nobody else was,” Cartier said.

What does his store have inside? The store itself is a resell store, that specializes in sneakers like Nikes and Adidas, known urban clothing brands such as Supreme and Essentials and even cool items like Bearbricks.

Reselling in this scenario is when a person buys a product, whether it be shoes or apparel, at a retail price and sells it again for a higher price because of its rarity. An example of this would be the Yeezy 2 Red Octobers where the shoe originally retailed at $250 in 2014. Currently that same shoe, brand new, can be valued at $20K or higher.

“Just like everything else, everything has a resale value. You buy a house it goes up in price over years. Same thing with Rolexes, same thing with Pokémon cards, sneakers have that as well,” said Cartier. “You can buy a shoe at retail for 200 and it’ll sell for 400 years down the line.”

The store is located at the Midland Park Mall and is open during regular mall hours. You can find the store on social media here.