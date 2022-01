DAWSON/BORDEN COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – According to Texas DPS, a PA22 TripAcer plane crashed on January 14th at around 7:18 pm.

The pilot, 70-year-old Dennis Harrington was flying from Addison, TX to Hobbs, NM when he attempted to refuel at Lamesa airport and lost control of the plane. The plane crashed the landing and the pilot suffered from minor injuries according to Texas DPS.