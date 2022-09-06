ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel. Jonathan Martinez, 34, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Fleeing From a Police Officer.

According to an affidavit, on August 27, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was patrolling along Andrews Highway when he saw a Jeep, driven by Martinez, exit a private driveway without yielding. The officer stated that the driver was driving his vehicle at a very slow speed- so much that the officer had to brake to keep from hitting him. Martinez was also seen swerving between lanes and took quite a while to pull over once the officer activated his lights, the affidavit stated.

During a traffic stop, the officer approached Martinez and noticed that he smelled strongly of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. The officer stated that Martinez nearly fell over multiple times while they were speaking.

“Jonathan attempted to use the front of my bumper on my patrol unit to that he could stand upright. He was asked to step away from my patrol unit and had a very unsteady balance and walk,” the officer reported.

Martinez was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $2,000 bond.