Slideshow: ECISD celebrates 100 years

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- It’s a big week for Ector County ISD. The district celebrated 100 years Wednesday.

In 1921, during a special session of the Texas legislature, House Bill 59 created the district, consolidating several local schools. Today, the district celebrated with a special outdoor birthday party at Austin Montessori Magnet school.

“The celebration is important,” said Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri. “So today we were outside in the open air celebrating with a small number of people, we brought in people by video, we live streamed the event, but honoring today and recognizing today we are a 100-years old.”

While the festivities might have been scaled down a bit amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the district has big plans in store. ECISD and Odessa Arts have issued a call nation-wide for artists. The plan? A mural along the wall of the Development Building on 10th Street and Golder illustrating the 100-year history.

“Any professional artist can apply for this position creating a mural celebrating the 100th anniversary of ECISD. And when they come down and start working on the mural, we’re going to pull in the ECISD art students to help with the creation of the mural,” said Odessa Arts Executive Director randy Ham.

While the community may have to wait a bit to see the mural come to life, ECISD shared with ABC Big 2 News, a handful of photos through the years. Among the images, the original schoolhouse, build in 1909, which stood where Austin Elementary stands now, as well as the first Superintendent, Cora Goodwin, who served from 1921 to 1922. Do you recognize any of these faces?