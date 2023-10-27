ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Slaton ISD is asking for prayers after training staff were involved in a crash near Andrews on the way to Kermit for a football game.

The district reported injuries were sustained and those injured were taken to an Andrews hospital for treatment; however the severity of the injuries has not been confirmed. A Slaton ISD parent said she was heading to Andrews to be with her daughter, who was among the reported injured. The exact location of the crash has also not been confirmed but the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office said it was “just outside of Andrews”.

No other details have been released, and we will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.