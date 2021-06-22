Skin cancer prevention: how to safely enjoy the sun

(Nexstar) – Grab your floppy hats, beach umbrellas, and don’t forget the sunscreen! The sun is shining and UV rays are looking for the next victim.

As the world opens back up, people can’t wait to be back outside and soak up some sun, but too much sun exposure can be extremely harmful to your skin.

According to the American Cancer Society, most skin cancers are caused by overexposure to UV light

Mainly found in the sun, UV light can also come from tanning beds and sun lamps.

The American Cancer Society recommends a few tips to surviving the sun this summer.

Tip 1: Use and apply sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, every 2 hours.

Tip 2: Stay in the shade. UV rays are at an all-time high between the hours of 10 am-4 pm.

Tip 3: Wear clothing and hats that protect your skin from UV light.

Tip 4: Avoid tanning beds and sun lamps, these can increase your risk of skin cancer.

