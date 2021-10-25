Skateland owner speaks out after a driver crashed into the building

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Skateland is a place that many Odessans frequent. Late Friday night, a driver crashed into the roller rink and damaged the side entrance of the building.

The owner of Skateland, Johnna Marker says that for more than 20 years Skateland has been her only source of income. After the crash she was determined to get back to business as usual, taking more than two full days to pick up the pieces and prepare for the kid parties scheduled for that weekend.

“We can’t tell them we can’t have your party now so we go to work and got everything as clean and safe as ready to go as possible,” says Marker.

After boarding up the side entrance and cleaning up debris, Marker says she’s still in shock and that ‘Skateland can be repaired, but the driver is still on her mind’.

“It was truly horrific the condition and the sight of that car and knowing that someone was in there,” says Marker.

We’ve reached out to the Ector County Sheriff’s but are still waiting to hear back about what happened to the driver involved in the crash.