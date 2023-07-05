HOBBS, NM. (KMID/KPEJ) – A new man is in charge at the University of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico.

Dr. Tipton isn’t exactly new to USW…. He’s been with the university for nearly 15 years. This most recent one was as an Interim President. It was official after a June 6th meeting with the Board of Trustees.

The board says his tenure as Interim President this past year was marked by significant improvements and achievements, including academic quality, financial stability, and enrollment growth… Growing 4 percent in just one academic year.

“Throughout my tenure at USW I’ve been a faculty member, Dean of the College of Business, Provost, and VP of academics, then a year later stepped into the role of Interim President, and a month ago got to drop the interim and looks like I’m doing it longer now,” said Dr. Tipton.

Dr. Tipton is a Permian Basin native and describes the university as a family.

“I’ve got folks on the team that are just amazing. They’ve been here at usw, they care about USW, they’ve got a history and legacy with the institution, and they really believe in what we’re doing,” said Dr. Tipton.

The University of the Southwest is a private, Christian, four-year educational institution that serves a wide range of a diverse student population, with working students online, as well as students on campus.

“The last few years we’ve really worked on expanding the scope of the student that we serve. We have a lot of online programs, professional programs, doctoral programs, and a lot of master’s degrees,” said Dr. Tipton. “Students don’t pay for books here, we give every student a laptop when they start here. We’ve been doing all that for a while.”

With a student body of around 1,200, Dr. Tipton says no one is just a number.

“They know who we are, my doors always open, my students know me as Ryan, they come by and see me all the time,” said Dr. Tipton.

He says he’s excited for the future of the university, and what’s to come in the time ahead.

The University of the Southwest expects to host a formal inauguration ceremony later in the Fall semester.