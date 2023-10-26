MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Sisters, 23-year-old Carly Rocha, and 24-year-old Ciara Rocha, were arrested Wednesday after investigators responded to a disturbance at a home on Shadylane Drive.

According to a Midland Police Department report, on October 25, emergency dispatch operators received a 911 call from a woman who said the father of her child was holding their child hostage at knifepoint. At the scene, officers forced entry into the house and detained a man; they also found a two-year-old child in a back bedroom of the apartment.

After detaining the man, investigators conducted an interview and learned he was not actually a suspect, but a victim instead. The man said the mother of his child, identified as Carly, and her sister, identified as Ciara, forced their way into his home.

He said that after gaining entry, Carly pulled a knife on him, and Ciara sprayed him in the face with pepper spray while he was holding his two-year-old son. He then showed the officers video of the alleged assault as proof.

Carly Rocha Ciara Rocha

After seeing the video evidence, officers arrested Carly and charged her with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Ciara was also arrested and charged with Assault Family Violence, as well as Endangering a Child because she allegedly sprayed the victim while he was holding his young child. Both women were taken to the Midland County Detention Center where they remained as of Thursday afternoon, each on a $15,000 bond.