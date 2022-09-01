ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Park Mall is hosting its first-ever Beauty Week. A perennially popular event at Simon properties across the country, the weeklong celebration offers shoppers a sneak peek at the latest beauty products, trends, and services, along with some of the best offers of the year on must-have finds and a slew of how-to demos and engaging activities. This year, the event has also been expanded to include a wellness component.

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 4, through Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

WHERE: 4511 N. Midkiff Rd., Midland, TX 79705

WHAT: Beauty Week 2022 – #GetYourGlow

Ulta Beauty: 21 Days of Beauty- Fall Edition

The Grain: Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday Saturday $1 off ALL smoothies. Monday, Wednesday, Friday SPEND $50+ on supplements & receive 15% OFF!

GNC: $15 off $75

JC Penney Salon: $15 haircare favorites (select styles) reg. $17-$29.48

And much more!

#GetYourGlow Beauty & Wellness Celebration – Dillard’s will be hosting a Beauty Master Class, demonstrating makeup and skin care tips and tricks from your favorite beauty and wellness brands – 1pm-3pm, Saturday, Sept. 10, Dillard’s Center Court

“Among many attitude shifts we’ve seen since the onset of the pandemic is a heightened prioritization of wellness,” said Heather Anderson, director of marketing and business development at Midland Park Mall. “This year’s Beauty Week celebrates wellness as an important part of beauty, focusing on beauty from the inside out.”