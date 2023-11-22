MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The countdown to gift-giving season is on, and if you’re having difficulty shopping for the men in your life, there’s one local store that’s been a one-stop shop for all the things he loves for 10 years.

Signature Stag Menswear, located at 400 Midland Drive, Number 530, gave us a tour of what they have to offer this holiday season.

“I really do have something for everyone,” said owner Natalie Huey. “We have outdoorsman gear, we have business casual, casual, and we also do tuxedo and suit rentals.”

Signature Stag doesn’t just sell clothing.

“We have tons of gifts; hey make excellent stocking stuffers. They also can be put into your build your own basket, things that show his hobbies and interests perfect for the greatest gift. We also offer great collegiate products: UT, A&M, and of course Texas Tech. This makes an excellent gift. Saxx underwear is on every guy’s wish list this year; they will thank you, I promise,” Huey said.