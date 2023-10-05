MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Sibley Nature Center, in partnership with the Midland High School Forensic Science Department, will be hosting a “one-of-a-kind Forensic Crime Scene Outdoor Investigation” on Tuesday, October 10th from 9am to 4pm.

The field trip for 450 MHS Forensic Science students will include officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety and their Crime Lab team, Midland County Sherriff’s Office, Midland Police Department, and their Midland CSI team.

Students will be learning about outdoor crime scene investigations, evidence collection, crime scene photography, and will have the chance to talk to several different investigative units.

The Sibley Nature Center is located at Hogan Park, on about 49 acres and features trails and shade structures for the community to enjoy and learn about the environment in safety. To learn more about the Sibley Nature Center, please visit their website or call 432-684-6827.