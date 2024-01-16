MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Keep Midland Beautiful and Sibley Nature Center are starting a new series of discussions about nature and the environment, titled “NED Talks.”

“NED Talks” will be a series of 4 discussions about topics such as volunteer opportunities, litter prevention, microplastics, how to get involved, and recycling.

The first discussion will be happening on Thursday, January 18th from noon to 1pm at the Sibley Nature Center, located at 1307 E Wadley Ave. The public is invited to bring lunch and ask questions.

You can learn more about the Sibley Nature Center and “NED Talks” on Facebook or the Nature Center’s website.