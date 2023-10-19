ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Every year, Credit Unions worldwide celebrate International Credit Union Day. Complex Community Federal Credit Union marked the occasion with a heartfelt outreach initiative.

Team members spread across the community on Thursday to different organizations, like first responders and medical workers, to share their gratitude by dropping off car packages.

Jesus House, Odessa Regional Medical Center, Commander William C. McCool Academy, Midland Classical Academy, Burleson Elementary, and Gale Pond Alamo Elementary were among the places they visited to show appreciation.