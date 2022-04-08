ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his girlfriend earlier this week. Edmundo Cobos III, 20, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation.

According to an arrest affidavit, around 8:15 p.m. on April 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment in the 5000 block of Tanglewood Lane to investigate an assault. At the scene, police made contact with a victim who said she’d be strangled by her boyfriend.

The victim said she and her boyfriend, identified as Cobos, were showering when an argument about a past relationship broke out. The victim said she exited the shower, but Cobos continued to argue. The affidavit stated he then followed her out of the shower and grabbed her by the throat.

She told police she was unable to breathe as Cobos maintained his hold around her throat while pushing her out of the bathroom, down the hallway, and into the bedroom. In the bedroom, Cobos released her neck and then returned to the bathroom to continue his shower.

Later, when the victim returned to the bathroom to get her clothes, she said Cobos grabbed her by the arm and pushed her to the floor. Cobos then dressed and left the apartment.

While officers were speaking with the victim, Cobos returned to the apartment. He told officers he didn’t choke his girlfriend, but did admit to pushing her. However, officers said the victim had visible marks to her neck.

Cobos was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon. His bond has been set at $15,000.