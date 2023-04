MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Museum of the Southwest, located at 1705 W. Missouri Ave., will be holding the ‘Blue the Basin’ event to raise awareness on Thursday, April 27th from 5:30pm to 7;30pm.

The event will include free food, games, and a bouncy house for attendees.

Coloring contest winners will be announced, as well as mascots and hula dancers for the kids!

The children’s Museum will be open to the public during the event.

This event is free and open to the public.