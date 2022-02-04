MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department has arrested a man accused of firing at people in an apartment complex parking lot. Jacorey Mingo, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a 2nd degree felony.

Around 11:50 p.m. on January 30, officers with MPD responded to an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Albert Avenue after several people called to report a man in the parking lot with a gun, according to an arrest affidavit.

At the scene, while officers were searching for the suspect, they were flagged down by a witness who said he heard the commotion and saw the suspect run up the stairs and into an apartment on the second floor. Officers then knocked on the door and began evacuating the apartment so they could look for the suspect, later identified as Mingo. Police found Mingo inside the hallway and placed him in handcuffs.

According to the affidavit, officers then began interviewing witnesses to find out more about the events leading up to the 911 calls.

Two people inside a white Tahoe told officers they had gone to Mingo’s apartment to return children to their mother, who also lives in the apartment with Mingo. They told police Mingo met them at the door with a firearm in his waistband. The two told police when they turned to go back downstairs, Mingo followed the, and pulled his gun from his waistband and pointed it at them, according to the affidavit.

The pair told investigating officers that as they were driving away, Mingo fired his gun at their retreating vehicle. The affidavit stated that officers found four spent casings from a 9mm gun, matching the type of weapon carried by Mingo.

While they were investigating, a woman flagged down one of the officers and told them she was walking home from work through the parking lot when Mingo fired his gun at her. She said she “saw the flash from the gun and felt the bullets wiz by”.

As of Friday afternoon, Mingo was still in custody in the Midland County Detention Center, bond has not yet been set.