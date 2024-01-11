ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A shots fired call at an Odessa apartment led to the arrest of two people earlier this week who were allegedly found with drugs and stolen guns.

24-year-old Pamela Melendez has been charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, two counts of Theft of a Firearm, and Tampering with Identification Numbers. 23-year-old Isaac Beseril has been charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Deadly Conduct, Discharge of a Firearm in Certain Municipalities, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, two counts of Theft of a Firearm, and Tampering with Identification Numbers.

According to the Odessa Police Department, around 11:48 p.m. on January 9, officers responded to an apartment building located at 2950 Pleasant Avenue after witnesses reported multiple shots being fired from an apartment home. At the scene, officers found a broken window, drops of blood, a bullet casing, and bullet holes at the apartment in question and made contact with Melendez who said her boyfriend, identified as Beseril, was acting “strange” and had fired multiple times inside her home.

Beseril was later located in the 2200 block of Catalina Drive. He was reportedly found in possession of a firearm and marijuana and was uncooperative with investigators who, in turn, secured a search warrant for his apartment. Inside the home, officers said they found a bullet hole in the closet and that the bullet fired traveled through the wall and into the next-door neighbor’s home while they were sleeping inside.

Officers also allegedly found four marijuana plants growing, 7.6 pounds of marijuana, 21.7 grams of THC, 10.2 grams of ecstasy, and MDMA pills along with nine more firearms inside the apartment, including two stolen guns, one with the serial number removed.

Melendez told investigators that the stolen firearms, marijuana plants, and other drugs were not hers and belonged solely to Beseril, but she admitted that she allowed him to keep those items in her apartment because she was “afraid”.

Both Melendez and Beseril were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they remained as of Thursday afternoon. Bond for both suspects has not yet been set.