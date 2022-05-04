ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa man is frightened after two gun shots went through the cars in front of his home Tuesday night around 10:30 on Huber Avenue.

The Odessa Police Department said random shootings don’t happen too often, but they will always investigate these incidents.

JB Farley lives on Huber Avenue where his house was shot at three times on Tuesday.

“Me and my wife were enjoying an evening watching television like we always do, and suddenly there was a loud pop on the side of the house,” said Farley.

He said a white SUV drove past his home and fired three bullets towards the front of his house but luckily several vehicles he had out front blocked the shots.

“There were four vehicles in my front yard and if they hadn’t been there, both of those shots could’ve been right in my living room,” added Farley.

Farley said that the shooting had to be random, and that there was no reason for his house or his family to be a target.

“There’s no one that I’ve made upset or done wrong, ever, ever. And I’ve lived here in Odessa for 37 years. So I really don’t now where it happened, it must’ve been random,” shrugged Farley.

OPD said that unfortunately shootings happen quite often within Odessa., but they usually have a reason behind them.

“In a lot of cases the vast majority are either domestic related, they are drug related, sometimes gang related,” mentioned OPD Corporal Steve LeSueur.

Corporal LeSueur said while there really is no way to prepare for or stop this situation, he said the department actually offers a program that is free to public that can help prepare you for active shooters, called C.R.A.S.E.

“It stands for civilian response to and active shooter event. We give lots of options for anyone, that might experience, some sort of an active shooting event, whether you are armed or not armed, the training is for everyone,” added Corporal LeSueur.

Farley and his family are just grateful nothing worse happened and that no one was hurt.

“I’m just glad no one got hurt, windows and vehicles can be replaced. You can’t replace somebody,” emphasized Farley.

If you’d like to sign up for the craze program, offered by OPD, contact the department directly.