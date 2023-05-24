ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to a release from Ector County ISD, Odessa High School leaders were made aware of a shooting threat written on a bathroom wall earlier this week.

According to ECISD, the message said that there would be a shooting on the last day of school.

ECISD officers have been investigating all week, but have no leads on who may have written this or when it was written, says the district.

Due to the writing naming a date and location well in advance, law enforcement has had time to investigate and prepare but do not, however, believe this to be a credible threat.

Regardless, all threats are take seriously and additional officers will be patrolling OHS Thursday.