MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men arrested earlier this month in Mississippi for their role in a July shooting that left a teen seriously injured have been extradited to Texas and are now in custody in Midland County. Ricky Slocum, 25, and Christopher Sumrall, 24, both of Mississippi, have been charged with Aggravated Robbery. Now an affidavit has revealed new details about the case.

On July 17, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s office responded to a situation on CR 130 where they found a 17-year-old boy lying in the middle of the road with serious injuries to his face. The victim, who has not been identified and does not live in Midland, was taken to the hospital where doctors discovered he had been shot in the neck; the bullet exited the boy’s skull. The teen was later airlifted to another hospital because of the seriousness of his injuries.

A witness told investigators he called 911 after he found the teen in the road. He said when he stopped to try and help the boy, he noticed a silver SUV speed away from the scene.

Investigators were not able to speak with the teen, but did find his high school identification card, along with a hotel key, in his wallet. Investigators then visited the hotel and showed a picture of the victim to employees who confirmed that the teen was staying in a room with several other people.

MCSO investigators then spoke with a 16-year-old boy who was rooming with the victim. The teen said that the victim had recently spoken with a man from California who was staying in a nearby room at the same hotel. He said the man from California, and his friends, agreed to accept money from them in exchange for some marijuana and a gun.

The purchase was set for the 17th and the victim met the suspects in the parking lot where they were waiting in a silver Chevrolet Suburban. The three men told the victim he had to go with them, alone, to make the buy.

Investigators later searched the victim’s phone and found a social media post the teen had saved that had been posted by a man matching the description of the suspect presumed to be from California. When they showed the photo to the 16-year-old who had been staying in the hotel room with the victim, he positively identified him as one of the men involved.

Investigators then spoke with a woman from Big Spring who had been staying in the hotel with the man thought to be from California. She told investigators where they might find the gun used to shoot the teen.

When investigators went to the building she had suggested to search for the weapon, a man fitting the description of the man from California exited and asked them what they were doing. The man initially gave investigators a fake name, but later admitted the truth. He has been identified as Joe Anthony Munoz Jr. and is actually a Midland resident, not from California. Munoz has been charged with Aggravated Robbery in connection with the case. He was also arrested on two other warrants out of Midland County, one for Violation of Parole, another for Criminal Trespass.

Once in custody, investigators interviewed Munoz who reportedly confessed to his role in the crime but was not able to identify the other two men he was with that night. He was only able to identify one as “Nate”, from Mississippi. Munoz said he was inside the silver SUV that night with “Nate” and another man. He confirmed that the trio intended to meet with the victim to help him buy the drugs and gun. He stated that the victim had changed his “order” multiple times throughout the day and that it upset the two other men who said that once an order was set, it could not be changed as it could lead to mistakes that could get them caught by law enforcement.

Munoz said that is when “Nate” decided to rob the victim of $1,300 and leave him empty handed. The trio then picked up the teen from the hotel and drove into the county. When he handed over the money, one suspect told him to get out of the vehicle.

Munoz said a brief fight ensued with the teen quickly gaining the upper hand. That is when the other men reached for a gun. Munoz said the victim and the two men from Mississippi fought over the gun and it discharged, but he had no idea who actually pulled the trigger. They then left the victim on the side of the road and drove away.

Detectives then searched the victim’s phone and found a Mississippi number belonging to one of the other suspects. A social media search revealed a man from Marion County, Mississippi who identified himself as Nate Slocum on Facebook. Detectives then spoke with investigators from Marion County, where the two eventually arrested, and the Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Nate’s full name was Ricky Nathaniel Slocum. They said a known associate of Slocum’s, identified as Sumrall, owned a silver SUV that matched the description given by several of the witnesses.

All three suspects, Munoz, Slocum, and Sumrall remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon. Each is being held on a $1,000,000 bond. The affidavit did not mention the current medical condition of the victim.