ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man arrested and charged with Murder in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left one person dead and another seriously injured is now facing new charged. Nicholas James Thompson, 41, has now been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said that on November 5, Thompson allegedly shot and killed 27-year-old Aaron Ramos after shooting him once in the chest during an altercation in the parking lot of Pat’s Place in the 7400 block of Andrews Highway.

He’s also been accused of firing multiple rounds at Ramos’ 23-year-old wife, who fell to the ground and was not shot. A second victim, identified by friends as Dallas Hunt, was reportedly shot four times; he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Court records show Thompson’s new charges stem from these two victims.

Members of the Cossacks Motorcycle Club said on the night of the shooting, they were asked to step outside and speak with a man in the parking lot who was causing a disturbance just prior to the shooting. The club members said as they approached the vehicle, an unknown man, later identified as Thompson, exited the driver’s side and began firing. In all, club members said Thompson fired about 15 rounds before driving away.

Thompson reportedly admitted to firing his weapon because he said people were “coming toward him”, and he was scared. Thompson was released from custody late last week after posting a combined $400,000 bond.