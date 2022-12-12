BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)– Officers with Big Spring Police Department say they found two gunshot victims on the 2600 block of Chanute Drive in Big Spring on Saturday, December 10th.

Police were dispatched to the scene in reference to the shooting, where they found a man and a woman that were both shot. Emergency services arrived and took both victims to the Scenic Mountain Medical center for treatment.

BSPD says the two victims in the shooting have indicated that the suspected shooters were unknown at the time, and fired at the house, striking both of the victims. They also say the shooters fled in an unknown direction.

Both victims are now being treated at UMC Medical in Lubbock.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is no further information available at this time.

If you have any information on this investigation you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (432)263-tips (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile application or from web address www. P3tips.com/1277.