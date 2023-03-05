ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting at a house party left three people injured.

According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, around 12:09 a.m. on March 5, deputies responded to a call after an ambulance was dispatched to the 12000 block of Middle Ground to tend to a gunshot victim. At the scene, deputies found a juvenile with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Medical Center Hospital where deputies learned two other shooting victims had also been taken to the ER in a private vehicle. Authorities identified the victims only by age: an 18-year-old male, one juvenile boy, and one juvenile girl.

Investigators believe all three victims were shot in the same location. Two of the injured are said to be stable, the third victim is said to be in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time. However, Griffis said underage teens were drinking at the party and charges are pending against two adults; the names of those accused have not yet been released.