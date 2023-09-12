ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he was allegedly caught on camera firing at two women following an altercation in a parking lot. Zachary Linan, 31, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, as well as Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of Marijuana, and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on September 10, officers were called to United Supermarket on 8th Street after a woman called 911 and said a man in a gold SUV had fired a shot at her vehicle. At the scene, officers met with two women who said they were sitting in their vehicle in the parking lot when the driver of an older model gold-colored SUV pulled in next to them “at a high rate of speed”, nearly causing a crash.

A verbal confrontation ensued but the women said they decided to drive away when the man began cursing and making threats. Security video from the store reportedly showed the suspect get out of his vehicle and chase the women on foot before firing a single shot, which struck their vehicle as they drove away, the report stated.

Officers traced the gold SUV to Linan, a convicted felon, and later found him at his house on Woodlawn Avenue. Investigators said a search warrant yielded the handgun used in the shooting as well as a THC vape pen, 3.39 ounces of marijuana, and 16.8 grams of cocaine.

Linan was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $242,000.