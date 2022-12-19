

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office West Side Annex is currently in use as a warming shelter to anyone who may need to escape the cold this month.

The building, which is located at 2261 West Sycamore (next to Kellus turner Park), has been sanctioned by Sheriff Griffis as a warming shelter since Thursday, December 15th, and will continue to be used for that through Christmas Day. The building is open to anyone that has lost heat or needs a warm shelter during inclement weather.

The shelter is secured by the Ector County Sheriff’s Office. For questions and concerns, be sure to contact the Ector County Sheriff’s Office at 432-335-3050.